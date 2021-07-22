Woman who died in front of clinic in Klang tested positive for Covid-19

SHAH ALAM (July 22): A woman who died after falling unconscious in front of a clinic in Taman Sentosa, Klang, near here yesterday morning was tested positive for Covid-19.

South Klang District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the incident involving the woman was caught in a video that went viral on social media.

He said the woman, who was accompanied by her sister, was believed to have come to the clinic at 9.45am to seek medical treatment.

“When they reached in front of the clinic, the woman suddenly fell unconscious.

“The paramedics who were called to the location confirmed that she had died and the body was taken to Shah Alam Hospital.

“The result of her Covid-19 RTK-Ag test was positive and she also had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. The case was classified as Covid-19 sudden death,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama