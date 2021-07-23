173 MOH trainers assigned at health facilities starting July 27

PUTRAJAYA (July): A total of 173 trainers from the Ministry of Health Training Institute will be assigned to health facilities in the Klang Valley from July 27.

Secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the move was to help streamline processes and work in health facilities such as hospitals and clinics to ensure service delivery to the public is at optimal levels.

“From time to time we always study the best method that can be implemented by using the existing workforce,” he told a special press conference here today.

In addition, a total of 170 dental officers and 202 pharmacy officers would be sent to the two facilities.

“We also encourage new medical graduates to register with the Malaysian Medical Council to volunteer at vaccination centres (PPV) before undergoing the graduate training programme which is scheduled in August,” he said.

Dr Shafiq said until July 12, a total of 461 health workers had filled vacancies for permanent and contract positions in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

“With the approval of the Public Service Commission, 293 Grade U29 assistant medical officers have been appointed on a contract basis to work in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said to date, 163 medical officers in Selangor had resigned due to various factors.

“Some of them get paid more when they serve the PPVs, take over a family clinic or change professions,” he said.

However, he said the number did not reflect an upward trend as the average resignation involving medical officers, for a period of one year nationwide was 900. – Bernama