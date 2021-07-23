516 cases, one death, four new clusters

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 cases of 516 in Sabah on July 23, remain very high as more districts registered double digits, with one death in Beaufort.

State spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said among the new cases in the past 24 hours, were detected from close contact screenings of 216.

“Existing cluster contributed 116 cases, while symptomatic screening recorded 90 cases.

“The Klister Melamam in Sipitang added 49 cases, the highest from the existing cluster while targeted screening from the EMCO areas recorded only 13 cases,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Masidi also revealed that four new clusters confirmed on the same day namely Kluster Bukit Mas Kinabatangan, Kluster Jalan Stesen TV Tawau, Kluster Jalan Utara Dua Sandakan and Kluster Kampung Mananam Tongod.

He added that Kota Kinabalu topped the daily numbers with 108 cases, followed by Sipitang (67), Tawau (47), Kalabakan (41), Tuaran (40), Sandakan (35) Penampang (33), Beaufort (28), Putatan (25), Papar (20), Kinabatangan (14), Ranau (13), Lahad Datu (9), while Tongod and Kuala Penyu recorded eight cases each.

Kunak and Kota Marudu four cases each, Kota Belud and Tenom three cases each, and Beluran had two.

Meanwhile, Kudat, Keningau, Pitas and Nabawan recorded one case each.

Districts without cases and new cases were Semporna, Telupid and Tambunan.