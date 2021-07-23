7 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (July 23): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today declared Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at seven localities in seven districts which would last till next month.

SDMC in a statement said Rh Lanchum, Kampung Tenggang, Pantu in Sri Aman and Ladang Suajaya Crop Mahir Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters in Tatau have been put under EMCO since July 22 to Aug 4.

Rh Seman Riggie, Sg Nat, Jalan Samling, Tinjar in Beluru was also put under EMCO since yesterday until Aug 5, the committee added.

The EMCO at Rh Peter Mudai, Sg Sian, Bintangor in Meradong and Rh Wat, Jikang in Julau began today until Aug 8, while the Ladang Pelitanah 1 & 2 workers’ quarters will be put under EMCO from July 25 to Aug 7, and Rh Mulok, Klua Krian in Saratok from July 26 to Aug 8.

SDMC also announced the lifting of EMCO at three localities in Sarikei today.

The localities are Rh Luing, Sg Pama, Gerugu Nyelong; Rh Nugu, Kerubong Selalang; and Rh Tapoi, Sg Setajam.