Car parked in Taman Tunku catches fire

MIRI (July 23): A car was badly damaged after it somehow caught fire while parked at a community public library in Taman Tunku here yesterday evening.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said a team of seven personnel from the Miri Central fire station was dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.40pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that the fire involved a Proton Saga parked at the library parking area.

“Damage to the vehicle was estimated around 50 per cent,” he said in a statement.

The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 7.05pm and completely extinguished it minutes later.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

The operation came to an end at 7.15pm.