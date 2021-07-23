CM: Sarawak’s local councils to have internet centres

KUCHING (July 23): Local authorities in Sarawak will have internet centres under the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said local authorities must embrace technology to offer enhanced services to the community, particularly in urban areas.

“Under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, we will have Internet centres at the respective local authorities. We will go for technology to provide better services to the community.

“I know in Miri and Kuching, we have it. I request that other local authorities, particularly those covering large areas, also adopt technology to offer services to our community,” he said when witnessing the virtual swearing-in of local councillors statewide today.

A total of 758 local councillors were sworn in during a virtual ceremony led by Miri mayor Adam Yii.

Abang Johari also called on local authorities across Sarawak to come up with their respective plans to help the people, such as petty traders, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Come up with an effective approach to improve the economic situation at the local authorities level,” he said.

He praised local authorities in Sarawak for doing quite well in disseminating information on the risks of Covid-19 to the community.

The chief minister said local authorities had worked together with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to contain the spread of Covid-19 through the various approaches undertaken by the government.

“With that synergy efforts between the local councils as well as the administration, we are able to reach out to the people, particularly when we are implementing the vaccination programme to our target group,” he added.

Abang Johari also thanked the local for rendering their services to SDMC in the vaccination process.

Earlier, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the term of service of the 758 councillors had been extended until June 30 next year.

“It is my hope that with such extension of the term of service, local councillors will be more committed in delivering services to the people,” he said.

Dr Sim asserted that local councillors play an important role as front-liners of the government in serving the community during the pandemic.

He called upon them to continue serving the people with high integrity, compassion, professionalism, and a sense of urgency to enhance effectiveness in service delivery.

“Do not engage in actions that are detrimental to the image of the state government; councillors must avoid doing business with the councils and respect the principles of collective responsibility.

“All the 26 local councils, including Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), are acknowledged as frontline agencies in this fight against the pandemic.

“Through unity and working together as a team, we can succeed in achieving herd immunity to protect all Sarawakians,” added Dr Sim.