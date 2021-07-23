Cops warns Malaysians against joining tomorrow’s #Lawan protest convoy

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Police today warned stern action against those looking to take part in a gathering and convoy planned to take place tomorrow as a form of protest against the current administration.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah in a brief statement today reminded all those in the capital that movement control order (MCO) regulations are still in effect with gatherings and public assemblies still on the negative list.

“The police advise the masses to not be influenced by invitations and calls by certain quarters to gather and convoy on July 24 in the nation’s capital.

“The police will not hesitate to take stern action against parties involved based on existing laws, including taking compound actions under Act 342,” he said, referring to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

The coalition of young activists called Sekretariat Solidarity Rakyat (SSR) has called on Malaysians to join its convoy 3pm tomorrow in support of the #Lawan protest, among others by taking black flags along as they drive.

The convoys will take place nationwide, starting in several points in each state.

This is ahead of the #Lawan street protest on July 31 in Dataran Merdeka.

Among the requests listed by the SSR is for the Prime Minister and his entire Cabinet of Ministers to step down, a full condition-less Parliament session be called, and for an automatic bank loan moratorium be given to all borrowers.

Reasons listed by SSR as motivation behind their intended gathering is their stance that the Perikatan Nasional government lacks the credibility to hold the responsibility to steer the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic and heal the effects it has had on the economy and the peoples’ lives and livelihood.

Last week, three demonstrators from the Black Flag rally held at Dataran Merdeka yesterday, were fined RM2,000 each for breaching standard operating procedures of the movement control order (MCO).

The three are Mohammad Alshatri from Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), along with Muhammad Nur Taufiq and Mohd Asraf Sharafi, both from electoral reform watchdog Bersih 2.0, were fined under section Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021. – MalayMail