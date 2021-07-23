Covid-19: More community than workplace clusters reported today – Health DG

Friday, July 23
Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today said 16 of these new clusters were community clusters while eight were workplace clusters. – Bernama Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Thirty Covid-19 new clusters were reported in the country today, with the community clusters exceeding the workplace clusters.

Health Director-General, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on the Covid-19 developments today said 16 of these new clusters were community clusters while eight were workplace clusters.

“Also recorded were four high-risk group clusters, one religious cluster and a higher education cluster.

“Kelantan is the state which has recorded the highest number of community clusters at six,” he added. – Bernama

