Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases drop to 461 with three deaths today

KUCHING (July 23): Sarawak today recorded 461 new Covid-19 cases, a drop from yesterday’s 644 cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

At the same time, SDMC said three deaths were also recorded, making Sarawak’s death toll to date at 453.

A total of 184 out of the new cases were recorded in Kuching alone, and the new deaths were reported in Bintulu (1) and Sibu (2), the committee said in a statement.

The 451st fatality involved a 91-year-old woman who was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 27, and later died at the Bintulu Hospital. She had diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

The 452nd fatality involved a 61-year-old woman who tested positive on July 2, and later died at the Sibu Hospital. She had diabetes and hypertension.

The 453rd fatality involved a 59-year-old man who tested positive on May 26, and later died at the Sibu Hospital. He had diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease.

On the new infections, SDMC said Simunjan recorded the second highest number of new cases after Kuching at 30, followed by Bintulu (29), Dalat (29), Serian (28), Sibu (28), Miri (26), Samarahan (22), Bau (20), Sri Aman (11) and Beluru (10).

Other districts that reported single-digit cases were Subis (9), Saratok (7), Lundu (6), Asajaya (5), Mukah (3), Kapit (3), Telang Usan (3), Selangau (3), Meradong (2), Tatau (2) and Sarikei (1).

SDMC said 77 of the total new infections showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 during when their swab tests were taken.

“A total of 289 among the new cases have had contact with previous positive cases and 97 of the new infections are linked to the existing active clusters,” the committee added.

SDMC said Sarawak recorded a total of 637 new recovery and discharged cases today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 68,399 or 93.29 per cent of the total infections.

The committee added that a total of 4,298 individuals are still being treated and isolated at the various hospital wards and Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).