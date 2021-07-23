Covid-19 self-test kits approved for sale

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Health (MOH), through the Medical Devices Authority (MDA), has released a list of two Covid-19 self-test (RTK-Ag) kits that have received conditional approval for import and distribution in the country.

These Rapid Antigen (RTK-Ag) Kits allow individuals to self-screen for Covid-19 for less than RM40 and get results immediately.

One of the self-test kits, GMate Covid-19 Ag Saliva Home Kit (made in Korea) is now available for purchase at Sunlight Pharmacy at RM39.90 each.

GMate is manufactured by the Philosys Co Ltd, South Korea and its distributor is Citymedic.

This kit can be performed by using saliva samples. The sensitivity and specificity are two basic indicators that are used to evaluate the accuracy of the screening test kits.

According to the evaluation of the Institute of Medical Research (IMR), GMate accuracy is as high as 96% (based on the 91% sensitivity and 100% specificity).

The operation of GMate is very simple, follow the manufacturer’s instructions included in the test kit to collect saliva samples for testing, and the results will be available in 20 minutes!

For individuals who prefer to stay home to minimize the risk of covid infection, GMate is undoubtedly the best self-screening tool for them. Not only can they safely do it at home without risking themselves to the exposure of the virus, they also reduce the chance of transmission.

The self-test kits are going to be a game changer in the new normal.

In these trying times when the number of confirmed cases is high, in addition to getting vaccinated, people must also take good care of themselves.

If you’re positive, you must report to the MOH and follow their instructions accordingly.

However, it is important to take note that Rapid Antigen Kit (RTK-Ag) can produce a false-negative result if the concentration of antigen is too low, or if the sample was simply not taken properly.

Because of this, these tests should only be used for instant screening.

If you’re negative but with symptoms of Covid-19, it is advisable to get a confirmatory test.

To get a confirmatory test, one must do a Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test at clinics or health labs.

The results may take about 24 hours.

No matter what the results are, remember to always avoid the 3C (crowded spaces, confined spaces & close conversation) and practice the 3W (wash, wear & warn) during this pandemic time.

For further information, please get in touch with any Sunlight Pharmacy outlets.