Disney’s Club Mickey Mouse Season 4 to feature more dance, songs, games and acrobatics

KUCHING (July 23): Disney’s Club Mickey Mouse Season 4 will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar this July 28.

The live action original production will span 13 episodes, each with a different thematic approach and original music, with more fun, dance, songs, games and acrobatics than ever before.

This new season is also introducing two new Mouseketeers namely social media personality Eric Lau Lofstedt, who will be filling in as Head Mouseketeer, and Melynna Rose from Disney’s Wizards of Warna Walk’.

During a virtual press conference held via Zoom to introduce the show, Lau said being on the show has been a great learning curve for him.

“I’ve never done anything of this magnitude. I’ve previously done some ‘YouTube-style’ of acting but to actually be part of this huge production, there’s so many things that me and my fellow Mouseketeers have to learn,” he said.

The 22-year-old, who is also a four-time KL International Wushu gold medallist, said as one of the newcomers, he wanted to do his best to bring something new to the new season.

“At the same time, I want to have fun and hope that this gets translated into the show,” he added.

He said fans of the Club Mickey Mouse universe are in for a wild ride.

“Season 4 promises to return with all the familiar magic, but with more original songs and music, new dance choreographies, an accompanying webisode and a whole lot of backflips!

“I saw firsthand the immense talent and dedication from cast and crew into this season and I hope that fans old and new will enjoy, learn, sing and dance with us,” said Lau.

For Melynna, the 14-year-old is making her debut as the youngest Mouseketeer.

Though she has seven years of experience in singing and theatre, the bubbly teenager said learning the dance moves for the show has been quite challenging.

“I don’t have much experience in dancing but my fellow Mouseketeers treat me like their sister and they helped me whenever I faced difficulty in mastering the choreography.

“This is indeed a dream come true to be able to be part of the Club Mickey Mouse family,” said Melynna, who was the winner of the Club Mickey Mouse Star Search back in August 2020.

Joining Lau and Melynna this season are five returning Mouseketeers – the wacky Mohd Wafiy Ilhan Johan, euphoric Erissa Puteri Hashim, goofy Gabriel Noel Pountney, fabulous Ahmad Faiz Najib Omar and exuberant Ellya Keesha Zarif.

Season 4 also boasts a talented lineup of crew, led by executive producer Lina Tan who spearheaded the production alongside returning award-winning director, Shamyl Othman and returning music director Audi Mok, a multiple Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) award winner.

Tan said since Club Mickey Mouse was revived in 2017, the production team always knew that the main heart of the show is none other than the talents.

“The cast must be a triple treat, meaning that they must be able to act, sing and dance.

“We have so many talented people but what differentiates them is the heart and for our Mouseketeers, they have the great team spirit. It shows in their performance and they have been such a joy to work with,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shamyl said one of the challenges faced by the Mouseketeers for this season was not being able to film in front of an audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At that time, we were not under the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the show was filmed under strict adherence to all standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Even though we face the challenge of not having an audience where fans could vibe with the Mouseketeers on set, they’re managed to make it work without the audience,” he said.

New episodes of Club Mickey Mouse Season 4 drop once a week on Wednesdays, starting from July 28, with the final episode premiering on October 20.

A new slate of celebrity guest appearances will also be appearing this season from actors Alif Satar, Sean Lee, Nabil Mahir, Elaine Daly and Alyssa Dezek; Malaysian astronaut Dr Faiz Khaleed; maths genius Yaashwin Sarawanan; singers Sarah Suhairi and De Fam; Olympic diver Cheong Jun Hoong; and influencer Cupcake Aisyah.

Additionally, for the first time in Club Mickey Mouse history, an accompanying Web Series titled It’s Game Time will be launched.

Nine short webisodes will drop across Club Mickey Mouse’s Instagram and YouTube pages, featuring challenges that the Mouseketeers will compete on. All challenges are related to the episodes and serve to keep fans continually entertained throughout the season.

Club Mickey Mouse will also be treating fans to an exclusive YouTube premiere titled Club Mickey Mouse Fan Fest on July 24 at 4pm for fans to virtually meet and chat with the Mouseketeers. Fans can tune in to DisneyPlus Hotstar Malaysia’ YouTube channel for the live premiere.

Club Mickey Mouse has entertained generations of families with its line-up of music, comedy, games and celebrity guest appearances. While new Season 4 episodes will be released weekly from 28 July 2021, Seasons 1 to 3 are already available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Subscribers can sign up for Disney+ Hotstar at DisneyPlusHotstar.my or download the Disney+ Hotstar app on Android and iOS devices to start streaming Disney+ Hotstar for RM54.90 for three months.

Astro Movies Pack customers can activate their special entitlement at www.astro.com.my/Disney now and start streaming their favourite shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Special packages with Disney+ Hotstar are available to other Astro customers as well.

For more updates, follow @clubmickeymousemy and @disneyplushotstarmy on Instagram.