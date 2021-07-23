First ATM in Sook

KOTA KINABALU: The wait of residents in Sook and surrounding areas to obtain banking services came to an end when a Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) ATM kiosk was fully operational this week.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, when visiting the machine, said this was a historic day for the residents of Sook.

“Based on the population and the rapid development in the Sook, it has led to the existence of a need for banking services in this area.

“Before this, the residents had to go to Keningau to do banking. But now, the residents of Sook and Nabawan no longer have to go far. This is something that the residents have been waiting for a long time,” he said, adding that cash aid from the state and federal governments will be easily accessible without having to travel to Keningau.

“This will also be able to reduce congestion in BSN Keningau. With this ATM, it will be able to generate the local economy with increased cash flow,” he added, in a statement recently.

Arthur, who is also Pensiangan Member of Parliament, said Bank Rakyat had also agreed to place its ATM at Sook Petron petrol station.

Currently, construction of the Bank Rakyat ATM kiosk is in full swing and is expected to be operational this year.

He added that as a long-term plan, if financial transactions in Sook increased and showed that there was a need to establish bank branches, the government would work on implementing it.

Sook District Assistant Officer Paul F. Isidore said that with the ATM, basic banking needs can be done by the residents without having to go to Keningau.

“Residents are also advised to take care of the facilities that have been provided and always comply with the SOP by practicing physical distancing when conducting transactions” he added.