First dose recipients told to come to same place for second dose

SIBU (July 23): First dose recipients of Covid-19 vaccine at the mobile vaccination centre (PPV) inside a specially converted bus recently, are told to come for their second dose at the same location; behind Rejang Medical Centre (RMC).

The programme coordinator, Councillor Joseph Chieng, said this yesterday in response to numerous calls from the public asking if there was a change of venue for the second dose.

He said the bus would be parked behind RMC, and would operate from today till Aug 1, starting 5pm.

“According to feedback I received from the callers, they were notified via MySejahtera that the location for the second dose was addressed at the Sibu Divisional Health office.

“Let me clarify that this is the registered address for all additional PPVs using mobile bus, Sibu Foochow Association and Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, among others.

“Hence, those who received their first dose at the mobile PPV behind RMC are urged to follow instructions given by the health officers at the time of making their appointment for the second dose. Meaning, they must return to the same location where they received their first dose, that is, behind RMC,” said Chieng.

He said he had to make the clarification for fear that many recipients would go to the wrong venue due to the slight confusion.

He also reminded the recipients to bring along their second dose appointment cards as well as MyKad, when they come to the mobile PPV behind RMC today.