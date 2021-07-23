Hamzah urges IGP to take stern action against personnel involved in wild party at station

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): The Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has been directed to take stern action against the police personnel who are being held for allegedly having a party at a police station in Kajang district last Tuesday, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah said such people should not be in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) which have been entrusted to ensure that the public adheres to the movement control standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan.

“I have informed the IGP (Acryl Sani) that stern action must be taken against staff like these, they have violated the trust given to them, to me they should not be in the police force.

“The SOPs apply not only to members of the public but also all levels of society. That is why we see that several ministers have been compounded,” he said after monitoring SOP compliance around Bukit Kiara and Sungai Buloh, here.

Last Wednesday, Bernama reported that four police personnel including a station chief with the rank of sub-inspector, were detained along with four women, while they were partying in a special room, when the police station was raided at 6pm on Tuesday.

During the raid, the police also seized several bottles believed to contain ketum juice and liquor, loud speakers, disco lights, microphones and televisions.

All the policemen are on suspension pending investigation. – Bernama