Kuching man who assaulted supermarket security guard with helmet fined RM5,000

KUCHING (July 23): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM5,000 in default 10 months’ jail for hurting a supermarket security guard on July 17.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Muslimin Mohammad, 27, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The Section provides for up to three years in prison, or with a fine, or caning, or with any two of such punishments.

According to the case facts, Muslimin assaulted the security guard with a motorcycle helmet after he was prevented from entering a supermarket at Jalan Pending because he was not wearing a face mask.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim with bruises to his head and aches on his body.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.