Malaysia logs new record high of 15,573 daily Covid-19 cases today, Sarawak 461

KUCHING (July 23): Malaysia today logged a new record high of 15,573 daily Covid-19 cases as Sarawak’s numbers dropped significantly to 461 from 644.

The last time the country recorded its highest new Covid-19 cases was July 15 with 13,215 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said this brought the country’s to-date cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 980,491, with Selangor remained at the top with 7,672 new cases.

Kuala Lumpur came in second with 2,063 new cases, followed by Kedah (937), Johor (722), Negeri Sembilan (682), Penang (530), Sabah (516), Sarawak, Pahang (457), Melaka (452), Perak (415), Kelantan (372) and Terengganu (229).

Putrajaya and Labuan, meanwhile, recorded 41 cases and 21 cases, respectively, and Perlis had just three new infections.