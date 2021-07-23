Man claims trial to hurting wife

KOTA KINABALU: A man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here to injuring his wife.

Muhammad Ghaza Ariff Abu Basar, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Muhammad had allegedly caused hurt to his spouse at a house in Penampang at 7.15am on February 23.

The magistrate fixed August 20 for pre-trial case management and the accused was released on a bail of RM2,000 with two local sureties.

Earlier, the prosecution proposed RM4,000 bail to be granted to the accused persons, however, the unrepresented Muhammad prayed for a lower amount.

Meanwhile, an unemployed woman was fined RM1,500, in default, three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for gambling.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the fine on Yong Jia Yee Chanel, 26, after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

The indictment provides for a fine or a jail term of up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

Yong admitted to committing the offence at a house at Jalan Bundusan on August 12, 2020.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence, who represented Yong, submitted that she is staying with her mother, who works as a driver.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose an adequate sentence against the accused.