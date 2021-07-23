MCMC: Don’t be deceived by sales gimmicks on the internet

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): The public have been advised to not be deceived by cheap sale gimmicks on the internet as most of the products on sale are from unregistered websites or applications, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It said the products advertised are also not subject to the laws in the country and some were found to resemble brand name products.

“Consumers will have problems in seeking their rights from the platform concerned if the quality of products purchased through the cheap sales gimmick fails to meet their expectations,” it said.

As such, MCMC said, the public should evaluate the sale and promotion made on e-commerce platform wisely before making their transactions.

The public is also advised to always be cautious with online promotions and the platform used for the purpose, as well as to examine the terms of service and policies related to refunds and compensation set by the e-commerce platform provider to protect themselves from being exposed to unwanted risks. — Bernama