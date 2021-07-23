More than 3,000 in Bawang Assan vaccinated under mobile vaccination centre

SIBU (July 23): A bus that was converted into a mobile vaccination centre (PPV) has vaccinated more than 3,000 folk in Bawang Assan state constituency.

Senator Robert Lau, who is a Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) member, said the mobile PPV covered Bawang Assan longhouses, Selalo, Tanjung Kunyit, and Rantau Panjang longhouses.

“Numbers vaccinated from Bawang Assan through the bus is about 3,000 (people).

“I also used the bus for Tiong Hua area for eight days mainly to cover the migrant and foreign workers staying in that area. The bus was also used at Kemuyang youth camp and Methodist Victory Home.

“The Pasai Siong longhouses were vaccinated by the mobile team from the army,” Lau told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He added that the Ching Ang Church PPV also vaccinated 3,005 people over three days.

Lau noted that most people here who registered for the jab have been given the first dose of vaccine and the next phase of operation is to do a mopping-up operation for Covid-19 vaccination.

“This means going for those areas where there are still pockets of people not vaccinated, especially in the more rural area. At the same time, there are those staying in town who have not registered; and we have to go door-to-door (to register them for vaccination).

“These are mainly foreign workers who stay in industrial areas or rented accommodation.”