Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with car in Sibu

SIBU (July 23): A 23-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car at Jalan Satria at about 7.40pm last night.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit identified the deceased as Leonard Imu Ngo from Jalan Satria.

He said the mishap occurred when the motorcyclist was heading towards Lorong Satria 2 from Jalan Satria Timur, before colliding with the car which was turning into a junction from the opposite direction.

“As a result of the head-on collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was sent to the Sibu Hospital,” he said in a media statement.

At about 12midnight, Stanley said the victim’s family reported that the victim passed away at about 10.40pm.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 41(1)of the Road Transport Act 1987.