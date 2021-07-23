Nearly 40,000 policemen, family members tested positive for Covid-19 since March last year

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Nearly 40,000 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel and their family members have tested positive for Covid-19 since March last year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said of the total, 452 cases were still active with 2,339 personnel and their family members still undergoing quarantine.

“The total number of police personnel and family members treated and quarantined due to Covid-19 is 39,168 and this shows that PDRM personnel are also affected by the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the country,” he said.

Hamzah spoke to reporters after inspecting the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance in Bukit Kiara and Sungai Buloh today.

Also present was Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the community needed to help reduce the work pressure faced by PDRM personnel by continuing to comply with the SOPs. – Bernama