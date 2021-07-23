New cluster involving plantation workers’ quarters detected in Bintulu

KUCHING (July 23): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) declared one new cluster today involving an oil palm plantation workers’ quarters in Bintulu which had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

SDMC said the cluster, dubbed as the Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Miri Cluster, is a work place cluster which infected 25 individuals out of 312 screened, while the rest were still waiting for their lab test results.

Apart from that, the committee announced the end of four clusters today, namely the Sungai Parik Cluster and Banting Cluster in Sri Aman, Melatai Cluster in Kapit, and the Jalan Baru Tatau-Bintulu Cluster in Tatau.

Of the 91 active clusters today, 14 recorded a total of 98 new infections.

The clusters that reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases today were the Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster (32), Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Miri Cluster (22), Tembok Miri Cluster (14), Tembok Sri Aman Cluster (9), Abu Bengang Cluster in Saratok (6), Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu (5), Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (2) and Ulu Senulau Cluster in Saratok (2).

Clusters recording only one new case were the Lunyim Cluster in Telang Usan, Kilometer 85 Mukah Cluster, Duyoh Cluster in Bau, Bukit Tinggi Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Selalang in Sarikei and the Jalan Demak Laut Cluster in Kuching.

Meanwhile, Sarawak now has 17 districts classified as red zones, nine orange zones, 10 yellow zones and four green zones.

“Five districts has been classified to orange zone status from yellow namely Asajaya, Simunjan, Dalat, Betong and Tatau after the districts record 21, 33, 37, 40 and 36 cases of local transmission respectively in the last 14 days,” said SDMC.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.