Over 100,000 vaccine doses administered in Unimas PPV – Vice chancellor

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 23): More than 100,000 doses of vaccine have already been given to recipients at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) since its opening.

According to Unimas vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, such feat was made possible thanks to efforts of the university to come up with ways to ensure the vaccination process at the centre runs smoothly.

“We have our own queue system developed by us, for example to assist those who come to Unimas to get their vaccines and thanks to the system, at one time (on June 25) we managed up to 5,540 doses to individuals in one day,” he told reporters at the university yesterday.

He said Unimas is grateful that they could play a role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, and one of the ways it could assist was through the Unimas vaccination centre which began operations on June 14.

Meanwhile, volunteers and Unimas officials who were stationed at the Unimas vaccination centre were seen wearing traditional Sarawakian costumes in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration yesterday.

“With our volunteers wearing traditional costumes of all ethnics in Sarawak, we also want to remind everyone of the significance of Sarawak Day to the people of Sarawak and its multi-racial identity,” said Mohamad Kadim.