PM confident Malaysian Youth Council will continue to work closely with gov’t

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) will continue to work closely with the government to help bring the voice of the younger generation from within the grassroots.

Muhyiddin said this was important to ensure their voices were heard and given due attention by the relevant parties.

“As a group that has been included in the list given focus by the government, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, youths certainly need intermediaries or middlemen who can be their link at various levels.

“MBM, as an organisation that represents the voice of the young, can and have played its role in this aspect,” he said when extending felicitations in conjunction with MBM’s 73rd anniversary on his Facebook account today.

He said since its establishment, MBM has played an important role in helping and bringing the voice of youths to the attention of the government.

Established in 1948, MBM is a non-governmental organisation that operates as the parent body that coordinates youth and student organisations in the country. – Bernama