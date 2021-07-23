Rhinos confident of winning

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC are confident of taking home all three points when they meet PJ City FC in Saturday’s Malaysia Super League tie.

The Rhinos head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said all the players are 100 percent fit and ready for the league second round match at the MBPJ Stadium. The match will kick off at 9pm.

Kurniawan said the two-month break had been fully utilised by the squad in training and friendly matches as they hoped to improve their position in the 2021 Super League table.

“The players are looking forward to tomorrow’s match and hope all our game plans will work.We are confident in winning the game tomorrow,” he said in a statement on Friday from Petaling Jaya.

Sabah FC lost 0-1 to PJ City FC in the first round on March 13 at Likas Stadium and the narrow defeat was a lesson to Kurniawan’s men and their determination to not repeat the same mistakes.

“PJ City FC’s winning goal which was scored by Darren Lok has affected Sabah FC, especially when we lost at home.

“The players have learned their lesson and hope they will not make any silly mistake again,” he said.