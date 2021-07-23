Saifuddin hopes vaccination for those in film industry can be expedited

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah hopes that vaccination for those involved in the film industry can be expedited, to enable them to undergo filming outside the studio under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

He said the ministry would soon be submitting an application to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) over the matter, so that the personnel involved can return to shooting based on the set statndard operating procedure (SOP).

“I do not intend to seek an exception to the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN) which requires those involved in filming to complete two doses of vaccination, because we understand the requirements of the SOP.

“I am confident that with the vaccination process that is in full swing now, they (filming industry personnel) will be able to get the injection (vaccine) soon, however we will ask JKJAV to expedite the vaccination for them,” he told reporters after a friendly virtual session with recipients of the Prisma Digital Content Fund (DKD) today.

The government recently allowed for the production of dramas, commercials and documentaries that had previously been postponed to continue filming outside the studio under Phase Two of the NRP, with strict compliance to the SOP, including having completed two doses of the vaccination.

Saifuddin also expressed hope for local filmmakers to produce more films with elements of nationalism and national culture, including using the DKD to increase public interest in history, as well as being used as teaching aids in schools and institutes of higher learning.

He said the country had produced many good patriotic films, including Bukit Kepong, Kanang Anak Langkau, PASKAL and Lee Chong Wei, and this proved the ability of those in the industry.

“We know there are times when some films of a historical nature may not be able to make huge profits, unlike films in other categories, but that is why there is this fund (DKD) to provide support to those in the industry, because films like these are needed,” he said.

Saifuddin also announced a new definition for the patriotic film category under DKD, which is a feature film which includes stories that invoke the spirit, feelings, attitudes, awareness and ideology of loving oneself, family, race and sovereign nation through the values ​​of patriotism, unity, peace, loyalty, sacrifice as well as culture.

“The scope is either events or literature. Events are narratives of national history adapted or inspired from the struggles and sacrifices of figures, communities or individuals who have contributed to the development of values ​​and positive impact on national values, or adaptations or inspirations of important events which are iconic in history.

“Literature, meanwhile, covers the adaptation of recognised works and literary manuscripts such as books, novels or short stories of quality that uphold the values ​​of patriotism, society, culture, leadership, unity, sacrifice and love for the motherland,” he said.

He said despite the Covid-19 threat, his ministry and the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) always gave support and encouragement to local productions to continue to work and produce more films highlighting the national identity and local culture. – Bernama