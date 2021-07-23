Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 carefully thought of – SBF president

KUCHING (July 23): The first phase of the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday is worthy of support as it has been carefully thought of, said Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg.

“With these plans being published, at least the business communities in the state have a good reference to know what the government is planning within 10 years.

“We, the business communities, welcome this launching of the PCDS. I congratulate the state government for the well thought-of strategic plan amidst the pandemic. I think it is good for the state especially from the perspective of businessmen,” said Abang Abdul Karim, who was also present at the launching of PCDS at a hotel here.

He believes the state government is very clear of its direction and where it is heading to, despite the pandemic.

“The state government is moving forward, and I think this is the key strategy, which has been given careful thought.

“This will also enable everyone particularly the business community, they are guided by PCDS and especially for big businesses, you need planning.

“At the same time for the reference of foreign investors, they will be better guided and whatever queries they have, they will get the answers in the PCDS. More so, this will definitely give the investors the confidence and a sense of direction for whichever investment they want to do in Sarawak,” he said.

During the launching which coincided with Sarawak Day, Abang Johari said the first phase of the PCDS 2030 will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from this year to 2025.

He said the target under 12MP and the PCDS 2021-2030 is for the economy to grow at an average of six to eight per cent per annum.

The chief minister also disclosed that the Sarawak government had committed an estimated RM63 billion to implement PCDS 2030 under the 12MP, whereby RM30 billion will come from direct development expenditure and RM33 billion from alternative funding.

He also said, in line with the strategic thrusts of the PCDS 2030, the public capital spending will be on areas that yield the most economic, social and environmental impact, and Sarawak’s focus is to develop the enablers such as basic infrastructure; namely roads and bridges, treated water and electricity and telecommunication network.