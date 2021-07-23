Selangor targets to fully vaccinate one million industrial workers by October

SHAH ALAM (July 23): The Selangor government is targeting to fully vaccinate one million industrial workers registered under the Selangor Vaccination Programme (SelVAX) by October.

State Housing, Urban Well-being and Entrepreneur Development Rodziah Ismail said SelVAX was one of the state government’s efforts to speed up the vaccination process by identifying target groups (SelVAX Community) and retaining employees (SelVAX Industry).

“To date, a total of 89,653 workers from 52,000 companies have been vaccinated under SelVAX Industry.

“Priority is given to industries that are risky, essential, have many workers as well as small and medium enterprises that produce essential products with less than 200 employees,” she told reporters at the Batu Tiga SelVAX Community Programme at the De Palma Hotel vaccination centre (PPV) here today.

Meanwhile, under SelVAX Community, she said all vaccine recipients from 56 Selangor state constituencies are expected to receive their first dose by the middle of next month. – Bernama