Sibu Municipal Council completes 60 pct of road upgrading projects for 2021

SIBU (July 23): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has completed 60 per cent of road upgrading projects budgeted for this year.

Chairman Clarence Ting said the council is now focusing on completing the remaining projects in the next four months.

“In terms of roads, we have finished about 60 per cent which are under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) fund.

“It is still not to par yet and we only have four months to complete. We have asked the staff to make sure we can do the things that we have budgeted for, but it is an uphill task,” he told reporters after the swearing-in of SMC councillors today.

He said other projects such as the rebuilding of markets at Jalan Tiong Hua, Sungai Merah, and Taman Muhibbah hawkers centre could not start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the improving Covid-19 situation in Sibu, he said the majority of Sibu folk have already been vaccinated.

“The coffee shop owners are actually more concerned about the people not vaccinated. They are equally as concerned as the council, so I am happy to hear that,” he said.

SMC joined the 25 other local authorities throughout Sarawak for the virtual installation ceremony witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The 32 SMC councillors, including Ting, were reinstated until June 30, 2022.