Stories of side effects one of reasons Penans shy away from vaccination – Resident

MIRI (July 23): Negative stories about the side effects are among the reasons many Penans in Limbang have shied away from getting vaccinated, in addition to them being heavily reliant on jungle herbs and medicinal plants to treat any ailments, says Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.

There are 11 Penan settlements in Limbang district, comprising 207 households (KIRs) with a total population of 774 people.

Out of that number, 387 Penans in Ulu Limbang are eligible for immunisation but so far, only 18 of them have agreed to receive the Covid-19 vaccines, he disclosed.

“There are many contributing factors leading to their reluctance in getting vaccinated, including their settlements being located far from Limbang town with the closest being three to four hours’ drive on logging road, and hence the probability of getting infected with Covid-19 is low.

“They are also self-medicated and rely more on jungle herbs and medicinal plants to treat any ailments; and some of them are afraid of the side effects from vaccine, as heard from anti-vaxxers and stories regarding death after being vaccinated,” Ahmad Denney said when contacted.

“To date, our data recorded only 10 Penans living in Limbang town had completed their vaccination and another four Penans still awaiting their second dose.

“They heard that Penans from Long Balau, Miri have received Sinovac injection and this news has intrigued them, and as a result, they are quite receptive towards Sinovac vaccine,” he added.

On July 17, the State Disaster Management Committee declared Limbang as a Covid-19 green zone, after recording zero local cases in the past 14 days.

When asked on steps to be taken to maintain Limbang as a safe zone, Ahmad Denney, who is also Limbang Division Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that Limbang Division Penan Affairs Management Committee is working on a collaborative effort with Limbang Division Health Office for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick).

The programme will take place at the Rural Service Centre, Long Rayeh and Rh Joshua, Kpg Long Napir in Limbang from July 26 to 29.

“This programme is aimed at building herd immunity among the Penan community through vaccination,” said Ahmad Denney.