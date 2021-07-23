Three houses of worship in Sarikei receive RM490k from Unifor

SARIKEI (July 23): Three houses of worship here received grants totaling RM490,000 from Unit For Other Religions (Unifor), which was represented by Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii on Wednesday.

The recipients were Fui Gui Ting Temple which received RM300,000, Yien Sung Church (RM100,000) and Kwang Eng Church (RM90,000).

“The fund is meant to assist the followers to either build new houses of worship or upgrade the existing ones,” Huang said.

Among those accompanying Huang during the function were Penghulu Hwang Tiong Kang, Kapitan Law Ing Liong, Kapitan Ling Dieng Yong and Kapitan Law Pick Hung.