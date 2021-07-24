96.8 per cent Covid-19 patients under low-risk categories, 265 in critical condition – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (July 24): A total of 3.2 per cent of Covid-19 cases reported today are Category (CAT) -3, -4 and -5.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the remaining cases which make up 96.8 per cent are cases under the CAT-1 and CAT-2, or low-risk categories.

“There are 260 CAT-5 patients who are critical and in need of ventilators, 129 CAT-4 patients who need oxygen, 127 CAT-3 patients who have lung infection, 6,901 CAT-2 patients with mild symptoms while 8,485 patients have no symptoms,” he said in a statement today.

Malaysia registered a second consecutive day of record-high Covid-19 numbers today, surpassing yesterday’s unprecedented 15,573 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham had earlier said that the number of new Covid-19 infections detected over the last 24 hours was 15,902, giving Malaysia a cumulative total of 996,393 since the pandemic began. – MalayMail