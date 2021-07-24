Advertisers thankful for being allowed to reopen

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Advertising Association was thankful to the State Government for allowing its members to resume business operations under the updated Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) for Sabah.

Its chairman, Kenny Ho, said they appreciated the move and assured that their members will fully comply with the set SOP.

He said this in response to the latest SOP for Phase 2 of NRP for Sabah, released on July 22, which listed their industry as among those in the business sector allowed to resume operation.

On July 14, Ho led a delegation from the association in paying a courtesy call on Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 Spokesperson, at his ministry.

The association had appealed to the State Government for permission for the advertising signage industry to resume operations in the State. It has 80 members operating throughout the State.

Ho said the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government had affected all sectors, including the advertising business in Sabah.

Ho explained that the advertising industry is a relatively important industry, as those who are in this industry are connected to all areas of commerce and government.

“Our inability to operate will cause the related fields to not be able to function. For example, the food industry will have no labels, while hospitals, government and the private sector will not have posters or signboards (such as the vaccine injection instruction signboards).

“In addition, government projects also need to have safety awareness billboards, and the same with the other related fields.

“We are ready to accept any conditions and rules, including on our working hours, as long as we are allowed to operate,” he said.