Betong and Pakan declared as red zone districts today – SDMC

KUCHING (July 24): Betong and Pakan have been declared as red zone districts from orange today after recording 42 and 46 local Covid-19 infections respectively in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Telang Usan district reverted to orange zone from red, while Lubok Antu declared yellow zone from green, with 26 and two local infections respectively in the same period.

“This brings the total number of orange zone districts to seven, red zones 18, yellow zones 12 and green zones three,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The other red zone districts were Beluru, Lundu, Saratok, Tebedu, Bau, Meradong, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 4,124 local infections in 14 days.

The other orange zone districts were Asajaya, Dalat, Tatau, Simunjan, Selangau and Bukit Mabong with a total of 199 cases in 14 days, while the yellow zone districts were Tanjung Manis, Song, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Sebauh, Matu, Julau, Kabong, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 67 local infections over 14 days.

Limbang, Lawas and Daro remained as Sarawak’s green zone districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no local Covid-19 infections as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local infections as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued 12 compounds, four in Miri, three in Kuching, three in Sibu and two in Kota Samarahan for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

The offences were conducted prohibited activities and no physical distancing (4), leaving or entering Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area (2), not wearing face mask (2), inter-district travel without permit (2), failing to scan MySejahtera before entering premises (1) and running away from quarantine centre (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 9,500,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued a total of four compounds, two each in Miri City Council and Bintulu Development Authority for not scanning MySejahtera (2), not updating attendance book or incomplete registration book (1) and no physical distancing (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to-date to 1,353.