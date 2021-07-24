CHPS still RM700,000 short for school extension project, says committee chairman

KUCHING (July 24): The Committee of Management of Kuching Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No.1-6 is still short of some RM700,000 for a school extension project of CHPS No.2 in Tabuan Jaya 2 here, said its chairman Jonathan Chai today.

He was thankful that state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin had recently handed over RM20,000 to the committee in aid of the project.

“The total cost of the extension project is over RM6 billion — we are still short of about RM700,000,” he told The Borneo Post.

A statement issued earlier today by the committee said a simple handover ceremony took place at the minister’s office here on Wednesday.

On hand to receive the contribution was Chai while among those present were the committee deputy chairman Lau Kim Swee, vice chairamn Teo Kwang Hock and secretary general Rodger Chan.

Chai extended his appreciation to Lee for his continued support of Chinese schools in Sarawak.

“The RM20,000 fund from Datuk Lee is for the extension project of Kuching CHPS No.2, which has recently been completed and occupation permit has been approved by the Kuching South City Council,” he said.

He added that the school’s exentsion project involves a new four-storey school block, which comes with 18 classrooms and a new multi-purpose hall.

“Once the school reopens, pupils will be able to use the new classrooms including new science labs, canteen and the multi-purpose hall for assembly and sport activities,” Chai added.