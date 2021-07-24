Cops open investigation paper on Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker alleged SOP violation

JOHOR BAHRU (July 24): Police have opened an investigation paper on Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon’s alleged violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) at a farm in Rengit, near Batu Pahat recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the Batu Pahat member of parliament will be called in to give his statement, along with two other women, believed to be his wife and daughter who were seen in pictures taken at the location.

The pictures have since gone viral.

“We will call them to give their statements under Regulation 18 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021,” he told reporters here today when asked to comment on the issue.

On an earlier investigation over a video clip of a group of people having durians at an orchard in Batu Pahat, also involving Mohd Rashid, Ayob Khan said investigation papers on that case have been forwarded to the attorney-general’s office on July 14. – Bernama