Councillor: Door-to-door strategy cuts down number of cases in Tiong Hua, Tong Sang zones

SIBU (July 24): The door-to-door strategy has contributed to the significant drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Tiong Hua and Tong Sang areas here, says Councillor Joseph Chieng.

He points out that although such approach may sound ‘traditional’, it has proven to be effective in getting the residents in these two zones to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

According to him, these door-to-door visits have been running over the past one month.

“I believe there is a strong relationship between the rate of vaccination and the obvious drop of (new) Covid-19 cases in these two areas, which were Red zones previously,” Joseph – also the coordinator for the mobile vaccination centre (PPV) programme using a converted bus – told reporters yesterday.

Parked behind Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) here, the bus PPV is housing the second-dose vaccination, which commenced yesterday.

Joseph said while the volunteers might not be able to get all those whom they visited to go for vaccination, the majority of them had turned up at the mobile PPV.

“Our 10 teams of volunteers have been on the ground for quite a while and hopefully, we would be able to cover the entire Tong Sang Zone soon,” he said, adding that the programme had continued on even on Sarawak Day on Thursday – a gazetted state public holiday.

On yesterday’s drive, Joseph said the PPV estimated to have 50 people coming for their second dose of vaccine.

“The recipients are mainly from Lorong Mahsuri and the back section of Jalan Huo Ping.”

On some of those who had yet to be vaccinated as they wanted to wait for the Pfizer vaccine, Joseph said the most immediate means for them would be to travel overseas.

“Nonetheless, I informed them that there could be several supplies of the Pfizer vaccine arriving next month, and I would help to arrange for them to get vaccinated.”

On women who have just given birth and are breastfeeding their infants, Joseph said: “I have consulted the doctors and they (too) should go for vaccination, which I am also helping to arrange.

“I have also convinced senior citizens to get vaccinated. For those having mobility issues, we would arrange for house-to-house vaccination.”

Meanwhile, the mobile PPV would be available at SK Sentosa today and Sunday, with the operation to commence at 8am on both days.

“This PPV is for the residents who might have missed out the vaccination drive at PPV Sibu Foochow Association recently,” said Joseph.