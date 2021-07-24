Covid-19: Sarawak new cases down to 261 today with two deaths

KUCHING (July 24) : New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak went down to 261 today with majority of the infections in Kuching, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC also revealed there were two new fatalities recorded in Kuching and Miri each.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state now is 73,579 while the death toll at 455.

According to today’s statistics, Kuching recorded 119 new cases followed by Lundu (25), Pakan (23), Saratok (17), Serian (13), Tanjung Manis (12), Sarikei (9), Bintulu (8), Beluru (7), Samarahan (6), Miri (4), Sibu (3), Kapit (3), Bau (3), Betong (2), Subis (2), Belaga (2), Asajaya (1), Mukah (1) and Telang Usan (1).

No new cases were recorded in Simunjan, Dalat, Sri Aman, Selangau, Meradong, Tatau, Lawas, Song, Tebedu, Bukit Mabong, Kabong, Limbang, Kanowit, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi, Julau, Pusa, Sebauh and Daro today.

MORE TO COME