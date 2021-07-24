Covid-19: Sarawak records 261 cases today out of 15,902 nationwide

KUCHING (July 24): Sarawak recorded the fourth lowest number of Covid-19 daily cases in the country today with 261 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said that Selangor continued to top the list with 7,351 new cases followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,406 and 867 from Kedah.

“Malaysia recorded a total of 15,902 cases today bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 996,393,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today are 804 in Johor, Sabah (712), Melaka (631), Negeri Sembilan (625), Penang (505), Kelantan (502), Perak (469), Pahang (406), Terengganu (267), Putrajaya (59), Labuan (30), and Perlis (7).