Duo cheat death as lorry plunges into ravine

RANAU: A lorry driver and his co-driver cheated death when their three-tone lorry plunged into a 70-meter ravine along Km 5 Jalan Kundasang/Ranau on Friday.

Ranau Fire and Rescue station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib both men, in their 40’s and 50’s, survived the accident after they were thrown out from the lorry as it plunged into the ravine.

“We received a distress call at 5.16pm and rushed to the location.

“Upon our arrival, we found both men lying on the ground next to the three-tone lorry.

“Both men were placed on stretchers and were lifted out from the ravine before they were taken to the Ranau hospital for treatment,” he said.

It was learned that the lorry was heading to Semporna from Kota Kinabalu.