Is Aviation Making a Comeback?

Aviation industry is now responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and making a comeback, actually contrary to popular belief. When the pandemic first hit, hundreds of flights were grounded and airports all over the world specifically closed their doors in a subtle way. While all of this was going on, still we saw flight taking off. With vaccinations now rolling out, Malaysia’s recovery plan essentially has been set in motion and now picking up pace.

Aviation is challenging and worthwhile like any occupation, for all intents and purposes to become qualified, you will definitely have to work for it. Aviation personnel are not like other industries, they are regulated under one authority, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). They are more licensed based than academic based. Pilots, Engineers, Technicians, Air Traffic Controllers and others are licensed based personnel. Each specific license serves a different purpose. Courses offered are Professional Licence programs are aligned to CAAM requirements and each training school or organization needs approval to conduct these training. ADMAL Aviation College is one of them, operating since 2011 in Sepang, Selangor. ADMAL Aviation College is the institution that has been approved by Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM), Jabatan Pembangunan Kemahiran (JPK), Malaysia Qualifications Agency (MQA) and registered with Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

ADMAL is your destination in gaining a career in the aviation industry, providing from basic fundamentals, practical training and the sought-after Professional Licensed to make you Industry-ready. Currently, ADMAL Aviation College is the biggest training centre in Malaysia that offers the License program under the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), from pilot licenses to aircraft maintenance licenses.

As stated by former Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, CAAM’s responsibilities include safeguarding civil aviation operations in the country, exercising safety regulatory oversight of the civil aviation and regulate the operation of aerodrome services and facilities in Malaysia.

Aviation institutions authorised by the CAAM are guaranteed to have high-quality teaching. As mentioned above, employers would be more confident in hiring graduates from institutions with such an approval to conduct License training.

In addition to that, ADMAL also aids to help those in B40 category to further their studies in Aviation. ADMAL in collaboration with Ministry of Human Resource, Perbadanan Tabung Pembangunan Kemahiran (PTPK) provide funding for this first in Malaysia program. This collaboration includes dual certification for students, one CAAM Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License, Category B and one Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) Level 5 under Malaysia Skills Certification. SKM Level 5 is the highest ever produced under Aviation training. Together with this, PTPK provides funding for students which includes monthly allowance for 4 years or throughout their training. Also available is a once off Transport Allowance aid for B40 students.

This program is open to all SPM leavers and above. Minimum entry requirements are Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or equivalent with 3 credits, English, Mathematics and Science, which is accepted by CAAM, compulsory credit in English. Physically fit and not colour blind. Don’t worry, wearing spectacles does not stop you from working in Aviation.

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License Category B can be separated into 2 categories.

• Category B1.1 (Aeroplane Turbines)

• Category B2 (Avionics)

Knowledge Theory training – All basic knowledge training shall be conducted in designated classrooms by qualified knowledge instructors, Licensed Aircraft Engineers and lecturers. All CAAM module examinations will be done in ADMAL exam centre.

Practical training – All practical training requirements for basic aircraft maintenance skills and experience, depending on the type of practical work, can essentially be grouped into the following category.

• Basic Practical Training (Admal Aviation College)

Conducted in the designated workshops or location applicable by the qualified instructors, Licensed Aircraft Engineers, or practical assessors/technicians.

• On-Job Training (Airlines / MROs / Part-145 AMO)

All students are required to undergo an On-Job Training session according to program category as part of actually practical training requirements for live aircraft experience in aircraft maintenance environment at designated aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organization. Placement will be provided by ADMAL Aviation College, some of our industry partners are Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, Malindo Air, Sepang Aircraft Engineering, Raya Airways and many others. After completion, ADMAL will recommend an issue of license to CAAM.

This program is available but very limited to only 50 students per year based on industry needs. Interested candidates can call directly Mr Adam (+6011-11449786). Application is open now, an Online Interview session will be done through Google Meet on 26th and 27th July 2021. Students can apply at www.admal.edu.my or call 03-87067800.