MDC holds virtual swearing-in ceremony involving 28 councillors

MARUDI (July 23): Twenty-eight councillors would remain with Marudi District Council (MDC) following the extension of their posts until June 30 next year.

Council chairman Edward Mendai and his deputy Simpson Njock Lenjau led the swearing-in ceremony before the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg conducted virtually yesterday.

However, four councillors were absent due to certain circumstances.

“They would undergo the swearing-in to be held on another date, to be fixed later on,” said Edward when met after the ceremony yesterday, which was also witnessed virtually by State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as well as his assistant ministers Dr Annuar Rapaee and Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, and also the permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Antonio Kathi Galis.

“We strive to strengthen our team and to work together in running our planned activities to ensure that more development projects would be undertaken in areas under the council’s jurisdiction.

“We also would like to express our sincere thanks to the state government under the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) coalition,” said Edward in a short remark during a press conference held after the swearing-in ceremony yesterday.