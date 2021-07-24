Motorcycle, lorry in Miri involved in accident due to oil spill on road

MIRI (July 24): The slippery road surface at Taman Awam here due to an oil spill caused an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry today.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, nine personnel from the Miri Central Bomba station rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the oil spill at 7.35am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found that an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry had occurred.

“The injured motorcyclist was handed over to ambulance staff and brought to Miri Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Law added that the Bomba team, led by senior fire officer II Abg Mohd Fhazil, helped clean the affected area and later returned to the station after confirming the situation was safe.