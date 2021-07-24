New drop-off, pick-up points at SGH

KUCHING (July 24): Patients and visitors are to note the new drop-off and pick-up points at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here following the change of the main entrance to the main lobby at its Emergency gateway.

Use the Emergency gateway to the drop-off point at the main lobby of the hospital and pick-up from Lobby A at the Specialist Clinic which was previously the main entrance.

The new drop-off and pick-up points would help reduce congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow with a new hospital building and car park.

“SGH management advises visitors and patients to practise physical distancing while waiting for their turn to receive treatment and follow the SOP stipulated to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread in SGH.

“Patients and visitors may use the multi-storey paid car park located next to Serapi Hotel,” the statement added.