NRP: 49 more premises including factories ordered to close yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 24): A total of 49 premises involving factories, businesses and construction sites were ordered to close yesterday for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the compliance operation task force conducted 80,868 inspections and snap checks on factories, business premises, construction sites and workers’ hostels.

“Yesterday, 337 individuals were detained for violating the SOP and of the total, 332 individuals were compounded while five remanded,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said five illegal immigrants were arrested and seven land vehicles were seized in Op Benteng.

Meanwhile, he said nine localities in Perak, Pahang, Kedah and Sabah would be placed under EMCO from July 26 to Aug 8.

Ismail Sabri said this decision was taken by the National Security Council (MKN) after taking into account recommendations by the Health Ministry (MOH) based on risk assessments done and the COVID-19 infection trend in all the localities.

The areas to be under EMCO in Sabah are Kampung Lajau and Kampung Kota Klias, Beaufort; Perumahan Ladang Kim Loong, Beluran; Kampung Tungkang, Kudat and Kampung Telisai, Tungku in Lahad Datu.

Two localities in Perak are Medan Klebang Restu (Mukim Chemor) and Bandar Pulai Jaya (Mukim Sungai Raia) in Kinta.

In Pahang, it will involve Block 5 FELDA Keratong 7, Muadzam Shah in Rompin while in Kedah, the EMCO will be at the workers’ hostel and construction site of Pendang Hospital .

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at QL Farm Membalua, Tawau; Kampung Pikat, Bongawan, Papar; Kepayan Prison, Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Jawi-Jawi, Kota Belud; as well as Kampung Suang Parai, Taman Kingfisher Sulaman and Bandaran Berjaya in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah would end as scheduled tomorrow. – Bernama