Penang Hindu Endowment Board exec director seriously injured in group attack

BUKIT MERTAJAM (July 24): A senior citizen with the title Datuk was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of men at his house in Taman Alma, Machang Bubok, here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said police received a report at 9.15pm that the 70-year-old man was attacked with sharp weapons.

“The victim who suffered serious injuries on several parts of his body was sent to the Bukit Mertajam hospital for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition currently,” he said in a statement today.

Shafee said police were on the hunt for four men involved in the attack and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

He urged those who witnessed the incident or have information to contact the nearest police station or call the case investigating officer Insp Sobirin at 018-2926844.

Meanwhile, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P Ramasamy named the victim as Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) executive director Datuk M Ramachandran.

He said Ramachandran was attacked by four men at about 7pm yesterday just after alighting from his car.

“As soon as I heard about the incident, I rushed over to the hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition now.

“This attack on Dato Rama (Datuk Ramachandran) is akin to an attack on the Penang government, PHEB and against me as PHEB chairman. I will ensure that those responsible will be arrested and brought to justice,” he said. – Bernama