Police report against village chief for breaking quarantine

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Putatan Youth chief Mohammad Firdaus on Saturday lodged a police report against an individual wearing a white bracelet issued by the Health Ministry who was seen delivering food baskets in Pulau Gaya.

Mohammad said his concern for public safety was the reason for lodging the report against the individual for allegedly breaking home quarantine.

According to him, photos of the individual wearing the white bracelet distributing food baskets in Pulau Gaya were posted on the JPKK Pulau Gaya’s Facebook account.

Under the Health Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedure, those who are close contacts of Covid-19 patients will have to wear the white bracelet and be placed under House Surveillance Order while waiting for their test results.

Under the compulsory home quarantine, the risk of them spreading the Covid-19 virus in public is minimised.

Mohammad in a statement on Saturday expressed his concern that the individual could have been placed under quarantine and by breaking it, has exposed the public to the Covid-19 virus.

“As a responsible citizen, I lodged a police report as reference for the Health Ministry,” he said.

In the viral photos, the individual said to be a village chief was seen wearing a white Health Ministry bracelet and distributing aid from house to house.

The Health Ministry has urged the public to lodge a police report against any individual wearing the ‘quarantine’ bracelets seen in public areas as they are deemed to be putting the people at risk of Covid-19 infection.