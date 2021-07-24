Post Covid-19 Development Strategy an ‘ambitious’ plan, says Sheda man

KUCHING (July 24): The Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 serves as an economic plan to ensure that Sarawak would be able to retain its development plan towards achieving the developed state status by 2030, as it moves forward towards recovery from the pandemic.

Sarawak Housing Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok regards PCDS 2030 as ‘ambitious’ as it plans to double the size of Sarawak economy from RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030, and has committed RM63 billion to implement the plan.

Unveiled by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in connection with Sarawak Day 2021 celebration on Thursday, the state’s exit plan is anchored on six economic sectors as the main engines of growth – manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining and social services.

“They are reinforced with digital transformation, innovation, basic infrastructures, transportation, utilities, renewable energy, education and human capital development.

“This, thus, shows that the state government is emphasising on the strength of its large abundance of land and natural resources,” said Sim in a statement yesterday.

“With successful implementation of the PCDS, the people can generally expect their incomes to increase at least by two-fold by 2030, and also more equitable distribution of wealth because the plan is open to all Sarawakians irrespective of background and race.”

Sim said for the private sector to support the strategy, assistance must be extended to them such as ease of doing business, to be implemented quickly; to have the red tapes cut to reduce compliance cost; and to assist them raise the capital to invest and reinvest in the six economic sectors.

“We can expect a bright future for us and our future generation when this plan is implemented successfully by the same caring, inclusive and progressive government.”

In the short run, Sim said it would be good if the state government could complement the federal wage subsidy programme by extending additional subsidies to Sarawak companies, especially the small and medium enterprises (SME).

He said this view was based on what had been expressed by the various chambers of commerce. He also acknowledged that the state government was in the process of finalising the details, which would be announced soon.

Moreover, Sim said the state government should facilitate the recruitment of foreign workers coming to Sarawak, recapitalise Sarawak companies that had been adversely affected by several lockdowns, provide cash incentives to all Sarawakians to help them get through the last 16 months of lockdown, continue to reduce utilities charges, assessment and land rates at least until the end of next year, and have the six-month bank loan moratorium to take effect under the Pemulih economic package.