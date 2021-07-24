Renewal of driving, vehicle licensing can still be done until Sept 30, Mirians assured

MIRI (July 24): There should be ample time for the holders of the Malaysian driving licences and motor vehicle licences (LKM) to renew these documents, as the deadline has been extended to this Sept 30.

On June 1, the Transport Ministry announced that motorists whose driving licences had expired between June 1 and July 31 this year could renew them within 60 days, beginning Aug 1.

However, they must make sure that their vehicles had valid insurance coverage, effective from the date when the original expiry date of the licensing; and to have physical or e-copies of these insurance notes to show to the authorities upon request.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said after receiving many enquiries from the public, he had gone to check the matter with the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“I was told by the JPJ that during the relaxation period (Aug 1-Sept 30), there would be no roadblock checking (for licences),” said Ting in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, a special extension for the renewal of the Competent Driving Licence (CDL) and Vocational Licence (Public Service Vehicle and Goods-Driving Licences) would be in effect until Nov 11, specifically for the licence-holders whose documents had expired for more than three years.

For more information, go to www.jpj.gov.my.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, also advised the public against rushing out to renew their licences, as this could result in crowding and long queues at the JPJ branches and offices.

“While such licensing and tax renewal are important, it is also crucial for all of us to always observe the SOP (standard operating procedures) as the risk of Covid-19 infection is still very high,” he added.