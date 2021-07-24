Retaining wall coming up at Kpg Sinar Budi Lama

KUCHING (July 24): A retaining wall will be built at the riverbank in Kampung Sinar Budi Lama in Batu Kawa here, says Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“The RM10 million upgrading and repairing project will include a pedestrian walkway and a pier for the people’s convenience.

“The project will be handled by Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) with a special fund from the Sarawak government,” Dr Sim said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman, said it was he who requested fund for the project after accessing the riverbanks in the village and getting feedback from local residents and engineers.

He recently had a meeting with the village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) to discuss the project plan, which would then be submitted to the relevant authorities for planning and execution purposes.

Once completed, he said the riverfront project would enhance the image of the Kampung Sinar Budi Lama area. On the opposite bank is a Chinese temple which has undergone extensive renovation works.